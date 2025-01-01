$55,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 707-Crystal White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of Scandinavian luxury and efficiency with the 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription, now available in elegant Crystal White at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV delivers an impressive 400 horsepower, combining a turbocharged and supercharged engine with an electric motor for seamless performance and outstanding fuel efficiency.
The Inscription trim exudes sophistication with chrome accents, 21-inch alloy wheels, and Volvos signature Thors Hammer LED headlights. Step inside the cabin to discover premium Nappa leather seats, genuine wood inlays, a panoramic moonroof, and a spacious three-row layout that ensures comfort for the whole family.
Stay connected and in control with the Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Volvos industry-leading safety technologyincluding Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoringprovides unmatched confidence on the road.
Refined, powerful, and eco-friendly, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription in Crystal White is the perfect luxury SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to schedule your test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
