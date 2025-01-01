Menu
2021 Volvo XC90

45,712 KM

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription

12151992

2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,712KM
VIN YV4BR0CL2M1707893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 707-Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of Scandinavian luxury and efficiency with the 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription, now available in elegant Crystal White at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV delivers an impressive 400 horsepower, combining a turbocharged and supercharged engine with an electric motor for seamless performance and outstanding fuel efficiency.

The Inscription trim exudes sophistication with chrome accents, 21-inch alloy wheels, and Volvos signature Thors Hammer LED headlights. Step inside the cabin to discover premium Nappa leather seats, genuine wood inlays, a panoramic moonroof, and a spacious three-row layout that ensures comfort for the whole family.

Stay connected and in control with the Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Volvos industry-leading safety technologyincluding Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoringprovides unmatched confidence on the road.

Refined, powerful, and eco-friendly, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription in Crystal White is the perfect luxury SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to schedule your test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Volvo XC90