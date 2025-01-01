$53,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - NO PST!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3880
- Mileage 71,146 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Luxury Meets Electrified Performance
Elevate your driving experience with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription, a sophisticated plug-in hybrid SUV that seamlessly blends power, efficiency, and Scandinavian luxury. Finished in stunning Thunder Grey, this XC90 commands attention with its elegant yet athletic design, complemented by signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, chrome accents, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels.
Under the hood, the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers an impressive 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque, combining a 2.0L supercharged and turbocharged engine with an electric motor for exhilarating performance and an all-electric range of up to 32 km. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures confidence on any road, while air suspension provides a smooth, refined ride.
Inside, the luxurious Inscription cabin offers premium Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, and a panoramic sunroof that enhances the open, airy feel. Stay connected with the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
Volvos industry-leading safety technology includes Pilot Assist (semi-autonomous driving), adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera, making every journey safer and more convenient.
With its powerful plug-in hybrid efficiency, elegant design, and advanced features, this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription is the ultimate luxury SUV.
