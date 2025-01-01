Menu
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Luxury Meets Electrified Performance Elevate your driving experience with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription, a sophisticated plug-in hybrid SUV that seamlessly blends power, efficiency, and Scandinavian luxury. Finished in stunning Thunder Grey, this XC90 commands attention with its elegant yet athletic design, complemented by signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, chrome accents, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers an impressive 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque, combining a 2.0L supercharged and turbocharged engine with an electric motor for exhilarating performance and an all-electric range of up to 32 km. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures confidence on any road, while air suspension provides a smooth, refined ride. Inside, the luxurious Inscription cabin offers premium Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, and a panoramic sunroof that enhances the open, airy feel. Stay connected with the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Volvos industry-leading safety technology includes Pilot Assist (semi-autonomous driving), adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera, making every journey safer and more convenient. With its powerful plug-in hybrid efficiency, elegant design, and advanced features, this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription is the ultimate luxury SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC90

71,146 KM

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - NO PST!!

12290916

2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - NO PST!!

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,146KM
VIN YV4BR0CL5M1710223

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3880
  • Mileage 71,146 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Volvo XC90