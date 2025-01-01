Menu
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Thunder Grey with Blond Nappa Leather A masterclass in Scandinavian luxury, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription in Thunder Grey Metallic with stunning Blond Nappa leather interior offers the perfect blend of elegance, efficiency, and family-friendly versatility. This plug-in hybrid 7-seater SUV delivers bold performance with the serenity of pure electric driving when you want it. Key Features: T8 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain 400 hp, 472 lb-ft of torque, and the option to drive in Pure Electric Mode Blond Nappa Leather Upholstery Soft, perforated leather with ventilated and heated front seats Inscription Trim Premium details like genuine driftwood inlays, crystal gear selector, and metal mesh accents Panoramic Sunroof Illuminates all three rows with natural light Pilot Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control Semi-autonomous driving support for long highway trips 360° Surround View Camera Enhanced visibility for effortless parking and maneuvering 12.3" Digital Driver Display + 9" Sensus Touchscreen Intuitive controls and Google Maps integration Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheel All-weather comfort for the whole family Power-Folding Third Row & Hands-Free Tailgate Easy versatility and cargo flexibility CleanZone Air Quality System Keeps the cabin fresh and allergen-free With its elegant exterior, luxuriously light interior, and plug-in hybrid technology, this XC90 T8 Inscription is the definition of modern luxury and intelligent engineering. Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us to book your test drive today.

$56,990

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

VIN YV4BR0CL8M1728246

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3922
  • Mileage 62,513 KM

2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Thunder Grey with Blond Nappa Leather

A masterclass in Scandinavian luxury, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription in Thunder Grey Metallic with stunning Blond Nappa leather interior offers the perfect blend of elegance, efficiency, and family-friendly versatility. This plug-in hybrid 7-seater SUV delivers bold performance with the serenity of pure electric driving when you want it.

Key Features:
T8 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain 400 hp, 472 lb-ft of torque, and the option to drive in Pure Electric Mode
Blond Nappa Leather Upholstery Soft, perforated leather with ventilated and heated front seats
Inscription Trim Premium details like genuine driftwood inlays, crystal gear selector, and metal mesh accents
Panoramic Sunroof Illuminates all three rows with natural light
Pilot Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control Semi-autonomous driving support for long highway trips
360° Surround View Camera Enhanced visibility for effortless parking and maneuvering
12.3" Digital Driver Display + 9" Sensus Touchscreen Intuitive controls and Google Maps integration
Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheel All-weather comfort for the whole family
Power-Folding Third Row & Hands-Free Tailgate Easy versatility and cargo flexibility
CleanZone Air Quality System Keeps the cabin fresh and allergen-free

With its elegant exterior, luxuriously light interior, and plug-in hybrid technology, this XC90 T8 Inscription is the definition of modern luxury and intelligent engineering.

Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us to book your test drive today.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

