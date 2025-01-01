$56,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$56,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3922
- Mileage 62,513 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Thunder Grey with Blond Nappa Leather
A masterclass in Scandinavian luxury, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription in Thunder Grey Metallic with stunning Blond Nappa leather interior offers the perfect blend of elegance, efficiency, and family-friendly versatility. This plug-in hybrid 7-seater SUV delivers bold performance with the serenity of pure electric driving when you want it.
Key Features:
T8 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain 400 hp, 472 lb-ft of torque, and the option to drive in Pure Electric Mode
Blond Nappa Leather Upholstery Soft, perforated leather with ventilated and heated front seats
Inscription Trim Premium details like genuine driftwood inlays, crystal gear selector, and metal mesh accents
Panoramic Sunroof Illuminates all three rows with natural light
Pilot Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control Semi-autonomous driving support for long highway trips
360° Surround View Camera Enhanced visibility for effortless parking and maneuvering
12.3" Digital Driver Display + 9" Sensus Touchscreen Intuitive controls and Google Maps integration
Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheel All-weather comfort for the whole family
Power-Folding Third Row & Hands-Free Tailgate Easy versatility and cargo flexibility
CleanZone Air Quality System Keeps the cabin fresh and allergen-free
With its elegant exterior, luxuriously light interior, and plug-in hybrid technology, this XC90 T8 Inscription is the definition of modern luxury and intelligent engineering.
Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us to book your test drive today.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
