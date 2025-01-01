$46,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3944
- Mileage 94,041 KM
Vehicle Description
Command attention with the bold and electrified 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design in Crystal White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This stunning plug-in hybrid SUV pairs a supercharged and turbocharged engine with electric power to deliver an impressive 400 horsepower, all while offering the option of fuel-free driving on short trips. Volvo’s advanced eAWD system ensures smooth, confident performance in all road conditions.
The R-Design trim adds a sporty edge to this flagship SUV with unique exterior accents, 22-inch alloy wheels, and sleek black window trim. Inside, the XC90 blends athleticism with luxury, featuring contour sport seats in Nappa leather and Nubuck, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. Enjoy seamless connectivity through the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium sound.
With seating for seven, cutting-edge safety features, and striking Scandinavian design, the 2021 XC90 T8 R-Design in Crystal White is as practical as it is powerful. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
