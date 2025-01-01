Menu
Command attention with the bold and electrified 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design in Crystal White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This stunning plug-in hybrid SUV pairs a supercharged and turbocharged engine with electric power to deliver an impressive 400 horsepower, all while offering the option of fuel-free driving on short trips. Volvo’s advanced eAWD system ensures smooth, confident performance in all road conditions. The R-Design trim adds a sporty edge to this flagship SUV with unique exterior accents, 22-inch alloy wheels, and sleek black window trim. Inside, the XC90 blends athleticism with luxury, featuring contour sport seats in Nappa leather and Nubuck, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. Enjoy seamless connectivity through the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium sound. With seating for seven, cutting-edge safety features, and striking Scandinavian design, the 2021 XC90 T8 R-Design in Crystal White is as practical as it is powerful. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC90

94,041 KM

Details Description

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design

12677715

2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,041KM
VIN YV4BR0CM6M1751615

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3944
  • Mileage 94,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2021 Volvo XC90