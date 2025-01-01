$48,585+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$48,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4007
- Mileage 78,219 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription | Thunder Grey Metallic | 7-Passenger Luxury SUV | Certified by Volvo
Experience refined Scandinavian luxury with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription, finished in striking Thunder Grey Metallic. This Certified by Volvo SUV embodies sophistication, safety, and versatility — offering seating for seven and a serene, first-class driving experience.
Under the hood, the T6 powertrain combines a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, producing a smooth 316 horsepower and confident performance in any condition.
Inside, the Inscription trim showcases Volvo’s hallmark craftsmanship with Nappa leather upholstery, genuine Driftwood inlays, and meticulous attention to detail throughout the cabin. Luxurious features include:
Panoramic sunroof
Heated front and rear seats & heated steering wheel
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
360° Surround View Camera
Four-Zone Climate Control
Power-adjustable front seats with memory
Hands-free power tailgate
As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, this XC90 includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive 170-point inspection, and the confidence of Volvo’s factory-backed certification program.
Elegant, capable, and designed for comfort — the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Thunder Grey Metallic is the perfect blend of Scandinavian design and family-ready practicality.
Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
D#30601
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
