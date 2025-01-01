Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription | Thunder Grey Metallic | 7-Passenger Luxury SUV | Certified by Volvo Experience refined Scandinavian luxury with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription, finished in striking Thunder Grey Metallic. This Certified by Volvo SUV embodies sophistication, safety, and versatility — offering seating for seven and a serene, first-class driving experience. Under the hood, the T6 powertrain combines a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, producing a smooth 316 horsepower and confident performance in any condition. Inside, the Inscription trim showcases Volvo’s hallmark craftsmanship with Nappa leather upholstery, genuine Driftwood inlays, and meticulous attention to detail throughout the cabin. Luxurious features include: Panoramic sunroof Heated front and rear seats & heated steering wheel Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System 360° Surround View Camera Four-Zone Climate Control Power-adjustable front seats with memory Hands-free power tailgate As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, this XC90 includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive 170-point inspection, and the confidence of Volvo’s factory-backed certification program. Elegant, capable, and designed for comfort — the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Thunder Grey Metallic is the perfect blend of Scandinavian design and family-ready practicality. Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC90

78,219 KM

Details Description

$48,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater

Watch This Vehicle
13072033

2021 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

  1. 13072033
  2. 13072033
  3. 13072033
  4. 13072033
  5. 13072033
  6. 13072033
  7. 13072033
  8. 13072033
  9. 13072033
  10. 13072033
  11. 13072033
  12. 13072033
  13. 13072033
  14. 13072033
  15. 13072033
  16. 13072033
  17. 13072033
  18. 13072033
  19. 13072033
  20. 13072033
  21. 13072033
  22. 13072033
  23. 13072033
Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$48,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,219KM
VIN YV4A22PLXM1762484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4007
  • Mileage 78,219 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription | Thunder Grey Metallic | 7-Passenger Luxury SUV | Certified by Volvo

Experience refined Scandinavian luxury with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription, finished in striking Thunder Grey Metallic. This Certified by Volvo SUV embodies sophistication, safety, and versatility — offering seating for seven and a serene, first-class driving experience.

Under the hood, the T6 powertrain combines a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, producing a smooth 316 horsepower and confident performance in any condition.

Inside, the Inscription trim showcases Volvo’s hallmark craftsmanship with Nappa leather upholstery, genuine Driftwood inlays, and meticulous attention to detail throughout the cabin. Luxurious features include:

Panoramic sunroof

Heated front and rear seats & heated steering wheel

Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System

360° Surround View Camera

Four-Zone Climate Control

Power-adjustable front seats with memory

Hands-free power tailgate

As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, this XC90 includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive 170-point inspection, and the confidence of Volvo’s factory-backed certification program.

Elegant, capable, and designed for comfort — the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Thunder Grey Metallic is the perfect blend of Scandinavian design and family-ready practicality.

Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.



Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD / LOCAL / 1 OWNER for sale in Vancouver, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD / LOCAL / 1 OWNER 25,650 KM $54,483 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL / 1 OWNER for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL / 1 OWNER 39,050 KM $51,483 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum - CPO/Ex-Lease/No Accident for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum - CPO/Ex-Lease/No Accident 51,707 KM $33,895 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Volvo XC90