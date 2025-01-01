$45,585+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression
2021 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$45,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4015
- Mileage 73,368 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in Denim Blue – Plug-In Hybrid Elegance
Experience Scandinavian design and plug-in hybrid innovation with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in timeless Denim Blue. Combining luxury, safety, and sustainability, this three-row SUV delivers both power and efficiency with its advanced T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid system, offering a total of 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km.
The elegant exterior features signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, chrome detailing, and 20-inch alloy wheels, giving it a commanding yet refined presence on the road. Inside, you’ll find a beautifully crafted cabin with leather seats, wood trim accents, and Volvo’s minimalist Scandinavian design philosophy throughout.
Highlights include:
Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory
Panoramic sunroof
9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Premium Harman Kardon audio system
Blind Spot Information System
Efficient, luxurious, and exceptionally safe, this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in Denim Blue embodies everything Volvo stands for — craftsmanship, comfort, and innovation.
Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing>
604-588-6088