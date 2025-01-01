Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in Denim Blue – Plug-In Hybrid Elegance Experience Scandinavian design and plug-in hybrid innovation with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in timeless Denim Blue. Combining luxury, safety, and sustainability, this three-row SUV delivers both power and efficiency with its advanced T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid system, offering a total of 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km. The elegant exterior features signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, chrome detailing, and 20-inch alloy wheels, giving it a commanding yet refined presence on the road. Inside, you’ll find a beautifully crafted cabin with leather seats, wood trim accents, and Volvo’s minimalist Scandinavian design philosophy throughout. Highlights include: Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory Panoramic sunroof 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Premium Harman Kardon audio system Blind Spot Information System Efficient, luxurious, and exceptionally safe, this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in Denim Blue embodies everything Volvo stands for — craftsmanship, comfort, and innovation. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC90

73,368 KM

Details Description

$45,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression

Watch This Vehicle
13118804

2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$45,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,368KM
VIN YV4BR0CK2M1769169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4015
  • Mileage 73,368 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in Denim Blue – Plug-In Hybrid Elegance

Experience Scandinavian design and plug-in hybrid innovation with this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in timeless Denim Blue. Combining luxury, safety, and sustainability, this three-row SUV delivers both power and efficiency with its advanced T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid system, offering a total of 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km.

The elegant exterior features signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, chrome detailing, and 20-inch alloy wheels, giving it a commanding yet refined presence on the road. Inside, you’ll find a beautifully crafted cabin with leather seats, wood trim accents, and Volvo’s minimalist Scandinavian design philosophy throughout.

Highlights include:

Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory

Panoramic sunroof

9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Premium Harman Kardon audio system

Blind Spot Information System

Efficient, luxurious, and exceptionally safe, this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Expression in Denim Blue embodies everything Volvo stands for — craftsmanship, comfort, and innovation.

Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid GT e-AWD / Hybrid Drive / GT Package / Low Mileage for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid GT e-AWD / Hybrid Drive / GT Package / Low Mileage 2,822 KM $48,585 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 AWD 6A / Navigation Package / Low Mileage for the for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2010 Lexus IS 250 AWD 6A / Navigation Package / Low Mileage for the 93,191 KM $15,585 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B250 Sports Tourer for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2014 Mercedes-Benz B250 Sports Tourer 60,400 KM $14,585 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Volvo XC90