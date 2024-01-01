Menu
Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec Package Blue 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Certified. Acura Details:

 * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty
 * Vehicle History Report
 * Multipoint Mechanical & Appearance Inspection
 * Exclusive Finance Rates* On Certified Pre-Owned Acura Models. *Certain conditions apply. Only available for qualifying Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles. See your local Acura dealer for more information
 * 24/7 Roadside Assistance
 * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege


Odometer is 5655 kilometers below market average!

Details Description

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
27,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H68NL802778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec Package Blue 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Certified. Acura Details:

* 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle History Report
* Multipoint Mechanical & Appearance Inspection
* Exclusive Finance Rates* On Certified Pre-Owned Acura Models. *Certain conditions apply. Only available for qualifying Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles. See your local Acura dealer for more information
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance
* 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege


Odometer is 5655 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

