$42,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura TLX
A-Spec
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
26,116KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUB6F51NA800357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura TLX A-Spec Black I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2022 Acura TLX