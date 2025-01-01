Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2022 Acura TLX

34,500 KM

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura TLX

A-Spec SH-AWD Sedan

12263383

2022 Acura TLX

A-Spec SH-AWD Sedan

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,500KM
VIN 19UUB6F50NA800690

  • Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T069461A
  • Mileage 34,500 KM

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

