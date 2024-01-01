$38,980+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X3
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,056KM
VIN 5UX53DP04N9L22345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,056 KM
Vehicle Description
With a new look that is ready for new adventures, this BMW X3 revolutionizes SUV design while providing unmatched levels of refinement. This 2022 BMW X3 is for sale today.
Built for the explorer in all of us, this BMW X3 has the space, comfort, and technology to help you expand your horizons. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This X3 also offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced technology and safety features. Easily one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adapts to your lifestyle while providing an elegant look that will be the envy of all others.This SUV has 44,056 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive30i. Memory settings, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats ensure you are always comfortable in this 2022 X3. Navigation and Apple CarPlay included in the modern infotainment system ensure you always stay connected. Remote start and a power liftgate makes every drive easier while low speed collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera keep you safe during your busy days. Do it all in style with unmistakable BMW lines, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
DL# 40754
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 BMW X3