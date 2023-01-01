$50,996+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac CTS
SPORT
Location
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10436607
- Stock #: VW1753
- VIN: 1G6DU5RK4N0125617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # VW1753
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
