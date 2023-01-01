$59,997+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac CTS
Sport - Sport Seats - Low Mileage
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$59,997
+ taxes & licensing
12,173KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9748558
- Stock #: N399486A
- VIN: 1G6DU5RK4N0125617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering a design that moves forward even when standing still, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high quality material, no detail is too small and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This low mileage sedan has just 12,173 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CT5's trim level is Sport. Built for performance and style, this CT5 Sport comes loaded with a unique front sport grille and rear spoiler, a thicker leather-wrapped steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters, 18-way performance front bolstered seats, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, park assist, dual zone climate control, a premium 9-speaker audio system, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. Style and technology flourish with exclusive aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, forward collision warning, a massive 10 inch touchscreen with voice recognition that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a HD rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Sport Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Sport Seats
remote start
DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seats, rear split-folding
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat belt colour, Black
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Rear seat reminder
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Driver Mode Selector
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Electric power steering
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
Windshield, acoustic-laminated glass
Air filter, pollutant
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers
Window, power rear doors, Express Up/Down
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Mouldings, Black, window surround
Spoiler, rear, body-colour
Pedals, alloy
Seat, driver manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat, front passenger manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
Brake, automatic vehicle hold
Climate control, dual-zone automatic with humidity sensor
Exhaust, dual trapezoid bright tips
Rotary infotainment controller, centre console mounted with jog functionality
Suspension, Ride and Handling (Upgradeable to (FE3) Performance suspension when (Y43) V Performance Package is ordered.)
Turn signal, front LED lamp
Tail lamps, neutral-density, grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystalline inner elements
Steering wheel mounted Alloy paddle shift controls
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (PCJ) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package is ordered.)
Audio system feature, premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (PCJ) Platinum Package, (WKA) Super Cruise 2 Package or (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package is ordered.)
Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UDV) 12" diagonal HD colour reconfigurable driver cluster when (CWM) Technology Package, (PCJ) Platinum Package or (WK7) Super Cruise 1 Package is ordered.)
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gm.ca/...
Engine, 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (235 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) [Cadillac Estimated]
Rocker mouldings, with extensions (Includes Gloss Black rocker moulding extensions.)
