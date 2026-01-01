Menu
The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with automatic transmission delivers exceptional performance through a supercharged 6.2-litre LT4 V8 producing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, paired with a responsive 10-speed automatic. It features Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, launch control, and high-capacity cooling for track-ready capability. Brembo performance brakes and aggressive aerodynamics enhance control and stability. Inside, the ZL1 offers RECARO sport seats, a driver-focused cockpit, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced performance data displays, blending everyday comfort with extreme capability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

8,654 KM

$92,888

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Camaro

Coupe ZL1

13497176

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

Coupe ZL1

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$92,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,654KM
VIN 1G1FK1R61N0119533

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed - Jet Black with Red Accents
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA19533
  • Mileage 8,654 KM

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Additional Features

Shadow Grey (MET)
10 Speed Automatic (mx0) - Automatic
V8 6.2L 650 HP (lt4) - Gas (W/1SE)
Leather-Trimmed - Jet Black with Red Accents

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Chevrolet Camaro