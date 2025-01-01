Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE </p><p>DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 </p><p>HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9</p>

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr RS

Watch This Vehicle
12879977

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr RS

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

  1. 1755645427869
  2. 1755645428431
  3. 1755645428879
  4. 1755645429302
  5. 1755645429754
  6. 1755645430173
  7. 1755645430647
  8. 1755645431057
  9. 1755645431490
  10. 1755645431932
  11. 1755645432381
  12. 1755645432797
  13. 1755645433285
  14. 1755645433695
  15. 1755645434103
  16. 1755645434555
  17. 1755645434981
  18. 1755645435438
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXWEV9N6123177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 

DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 

HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 134,000 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX 36,000 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 46,000 KM $26,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2022 Chevrolet Equinox