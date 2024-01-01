Menu
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,283 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is High Country. This top of the line Silverado 1500 High Country is the pinnacle trim from Chevrolet and was designed to reward you with the best truck on the market. This fully loaded truck comes with premium leather seats with exclusive stitching and authentic open-pore wood trim, unique aluminum wheels, and Chevrolets Premium Infotainment 3 system thats paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional high end features include a BOSE premium audio system, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, remote engine start, blind spot detection with trailer side detection, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam LED headlights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, trailer hitch guidance and a HD 360 surround vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

48,283 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country - Leather Seats

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country - Leather Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,283KM
VIN 1GCUDJET3NZ580717

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,283 KM

Leather Seats
Memory Seats

remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate

Tow Hitch

Lane Keep Assist

Android Auto

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500