$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - Leather Seats
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,283KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUDJET3NZ580717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,283 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,283 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. This top of the line Silverado 1500 High Country is the pinnacle trim from Chevrolet and was designed to reward you with the best truck on the market. This fully loaded truck comes with premium leather seats with exclusive stitching and authentic open-pore wood trim, unique aluminum wheels, and Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional high end features include a BOSE premium audio system, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, remote engine start, blind spot detection with trailer side detection, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam LED headlights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, trailer hitch guidance and a HD 360 surround vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,283 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. This top of the line Silverado 1500 High Country is the pinnacle trim from Chevrolet and was designed to reward you with the best truck on the market. This fully loaded truck comes with premium leather seats with exclusive stitching and authentic open-pore wood trim, unique aluminum wheels, and Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional high end features include a BOSE premium audio system, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, remote engine start, blind spot detection with trailer side detection, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam LED headlights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, trailer hitch guidance and a HD 360 surround vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2016 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats 110,564 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country - Leather Seats 48,283 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus - Leather Seats 70,985 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500