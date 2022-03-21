$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring L - Leather Seats
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
5,054KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938435
- Stock #: 17340
- VIN: 2C4RC1L79NR112970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed for the family on the go, this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever and luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this stunning Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is designed just for you.This low mileage SUV has just 5,054 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Touring L. This Touring L adds luxury with leather seats and memory settings while a 360 camera helps with convenience and safety. The colorful and stylish cabin of this Pacifica is further enhanced with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and folding captain chairs that offer a ton of adjustment. The navigation enhanced Uconnect 5 system is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and many more connectivity features to ensure you are always plugged into your day. Driver assistance features include lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim provide endless style while power sliding doors, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and fog lamps offer incredible convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
