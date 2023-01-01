$64,989+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Limited - Sunroof
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
34,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9714196
- Stock #: 19600A
- VIN: 2C4RC1S70NR110767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed for the family on the go, this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever and luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this stunning Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is designed just for you.This SUV has 34,750 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Limited. This Limited trim adds luxury with a 3 row sunroof, Nappa leather seats, and memory settings while a 360 camera helps with convenience and safety. The colorful and stylish cabin of this Pacifica is further enhanced with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and folding captain chairs that offer a ton of adjustment. The Harman Kardon enhanced Uconnect 5 system is equipped with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wi-fi, and many more connectivity features to ensure you are always plugged into your day. Driver assistance features include lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim provide endless style while power sliding doors, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and fog lamps offer incredible convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, 4g Wifi, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Windows
Sunroof
Interior
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
360 Surround View Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Door auto-latch
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Front Fascia Air Deflectors
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
BRIGHT/BODY-COLOUR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Exterior Mirrors w/Power Folding
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Axle Ratio: TBD
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 14 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 16 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
760w Premium Amplifier
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
360 Camera
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G WiFi
