2022 Chrysler Pacifica

$64,989 + taxes & licensing 34,750 KM Used

Listing ID: 9714196

9714196 Stock #: 19600A

19600A VIN: 2C4RC1S70NR110767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,750 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Options Power Sliding Doors Windows Sunroof Interior Compass remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel Sentry Key Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking 360 Surround View Back-Up Camera Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Door auto-latch Chrome bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror LED brakelights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Front Fascia Air Deflectors Proximity Sliding Rear Doors Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams BRIGHT/BODY-COLOUR EXTERIOR MIRRORS Exterior Mirrors w/Power Folding Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Heavy-Duty Suspension Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Axle Ratio: TBD Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 14 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 16 kWh Capacity Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Real-Time Traffic Display Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio 760w Premium Amplifier Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights 360 Camera Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 4G WiFi

