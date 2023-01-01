2022 Dodge Challenger

$55,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 7 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10384437

10384437 Stock #: N434343B

N434343B VIN: 2C3CDZJG1NH254468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 11,784 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Park Assist Wi-Fi UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.