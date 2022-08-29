$196,885+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$196,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2022 Dodge Challenger
2022 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat Super Stock/ Alcantara Pkg/ Srt Blackout Pkg
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$196,885
+ taxes & licensing
405KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9130678
- Stock #: LC1409
- VIN: 2C3CDZL99NH181476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 405 KM
Vehicle Description
With a comfortable back seat, impressive safety and comfort features, and one of the biggest, fastest motors available in a car, the 2022 Challenger is here to be your everyday driver and your race car all in one. This 2022 Dodge Challenger is for sale today.
The 2022 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 405 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 797HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Challenger's trim level is SRT Hellcat. The legendary Hellcat Challenger requires very little introduction. This pure muscle car has 717 HP, sport tuned adaptive suspension, Bilstein shocks, and all the cool logos and badges to match. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide excellent luxury, while your Uconnect 4C gets upgraded with a larger touchscreen, Alpine premium audio, wi-fi, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you can see over that iconic trunk. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear View Camera
Performance Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2