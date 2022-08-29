$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2022 Dodge Challenger
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9304438
- Stock #: PB03417
- VIN: 2C3CDZC93NH210776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by its 6.2L SUPERCHARGED HEMI HELLCAT V8 engine, this Challenger features a BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING, LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, premium sound system, power 6-way driver seat with power 4 way lumbar adjust, SRT performance pages, rain-sensing windshield wipers, Bluetooth, a HEATED leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted shift control, ready alert braking, a remote starter, LED tail lamps, red brake calipers, functional hood scoop, satin black rear spoiler and more! Getting up to 707 HP this 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat shown in TORRED awaits you from Go Dodge Surrey.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this SRT HELLCAT is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.