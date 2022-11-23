2022 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9385195

9385195 Stock #: N294940A

N294940A VIN: 2C3CDZC96NH155093

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # N294940A

Mileage 9,029 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Mechanical Performance Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Wi-Fi UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.