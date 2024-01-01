Menu
For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2022 Dodge Charger is for sale today. <br> <br>Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 53,673 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Chargers trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2022 Dodge Charger

53,673 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger

GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

2022 Dodge Charger

GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,673KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG6NH160905

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,673 KM

For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2022 Dodge Charger is for sale today.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 53,673 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Charger's trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Android Auto

Parking Sensors
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Dodge Charger