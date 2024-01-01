$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
53,673KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG6NH160905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,673 KM
Vehicle Description
For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2022 Dodge Charger is for sale today.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 53,673 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
