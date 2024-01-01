$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
2022 Dodge Charger
2022 Dodge Charger
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,463KM
VIN 2C3CDXMG7NH265166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GO MANGO
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WE0292B
- Mileage 35,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
