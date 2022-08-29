$142,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
SRT Hellcat Widebody Loaded/ Low KM/ Harmon Kardon
Location
96KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9100972
- Stock #: LC1384
- VIN: 2C3CDXL9XNH138799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco (White)
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Charger has a sport-tuned suspension and accurate steering that lend a decidedly agile feel for such a big car, without compromising a compliant ride. This 2022 Dodge Charger is for sale today.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 96 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 797HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is SRT Hellcat Widebody. The legendary Hellcat Charger requires very little introduction. This pure muscle car has 717 HP, sport tuned adaptive suspension, Bilstein shocks, a widebody package, and all the cool logos and badges to match. Heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel provide excellent luxury, while your Uconnect 4C gets upgraded with a larger touchscreen, Alpine premium audio, wi-fi, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-fi, Android Auto.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear View Camera
Performance Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Parking Sensors
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2