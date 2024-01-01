Menu
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

72,414 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,414KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG3NR208343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22Y3873
  • Mileage 72,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

1-888-891-6956
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan