$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,414KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG3NR208343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22Y3873
- Mileage 72,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
