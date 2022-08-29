$88,999+ tax & licensing
$88,999
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
Badlands Advanced 4x4 4" Zone Lift/ 37'' Tires/ Low KM/ Accident Free
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
5,651KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9150952
- Stock #: N107340B
- VIN: 1FMEE5DP7NLB27423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco (White)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,651 KM
Vehicle Description
This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 5,651 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Badlands Advanced 4x4. Torture tested in the most extreme terrain, this Bronco Badlands comes with some impressive off-road equipment such as Bilstein monotube shocks, a front and rear locking differential, a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, tons of extra storage and removable doors. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring pre-collision assist, forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera, durable seat material, a 50-50 split-folding rear bench seat and a fully molded rubberized floor to make cleaning up after your weekend adventures a breeze. This Bronco also features a more advanced 4x4 system that utilizes an electronically controlled, on-demand two-speed transfer case and offers continuous power and torque to all four wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Proximity Key
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
