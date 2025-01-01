$66,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew Limited - 145"" WB
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue (MET)
- Interior Colour Unique Multi-Contour Lthr Bucket Seat-Admiral Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA55530
- Mileage 63,355 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford F-150 Limited 4x4 with PowerBoost hybrid powertrain delivers premium capability and innovation. It is powered by a 3.5L PowerBoost full-hybrid V6 producing 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4WD. This SuperCrew model features 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, power-deployable running boards, a twin-panel moonroof, and a power tailgate with integrated step. The luxurious cabin includes multi-contour massaging leather front seats, heated rear seats, and an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Advanced features include Pro Power Onboard (7.2kW), BlueCruise hands-free driving, Smart Hitch, onboard scales, and a 360-degree camera. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
