$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9057931
- Stock #: PB03271
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT9NED24228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB03271
- Mileage 24,920 KM
Vehicle Description
With low kms, this 2022 Ford F-350 XL SRW features seating for 5, LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, cruise control, Bluetooth, power adjustable pedals, split folding rear seat with underseat storage, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, running boards, tonneau cover, bedliner, 20-inch black alloy wheels, engine block heater, front tow hooks plus even more!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected F-350 with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.