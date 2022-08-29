Menu
2022 Ford F-350

24,920 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Super Duty SRW

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,920KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9057931
  • Stock #: PB03271
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT9NED24228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,920 KM

Vehicle Description

With low kms, this 2022 Ford F-350 XL SRW features seating for 5, LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, cruise control, Bluetooth, power adjustable pedals, split folding rear seat with underseat storage, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, running boards, tonneau cover, bedliner, 20-inch black alloy wheels, engine block heater, front tow hooks plus even more!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected F-350 with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (5)
Running Boards/Side Steps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
WHEELS: 17" PAINTED STEEL
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

