$131,885+ tax & licensing
$131,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
SUPER DUTY Lariat Dually/ Tonneau/ Loaded
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
20,732KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096274
- Stock #: LC1413
- VIN: 1FT8W4DT7NED66545
- Exterior Colour Artic White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,732 KM
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-450, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is for sale today.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-450 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-450 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 20,732 kms. It's artic white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-450 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-450 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with forged aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a larger colour touchscreen featuring SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control and power adjustable pedals. This incredible truck also comes with Ford Co-Pilot360, blind spot detection and automatic emergency braking plus much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
181.7 L Fuel Tank
Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio
Dual 157 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder
2413.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
SYNC 4 Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: 4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner, bright Ford oval centre hub ornaments
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2