2022 Ford F-450

Listing ID: 9096274

9096274 Stock #: LC1413

LC1413 VIN: 1FT8W4DT7NED66545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Artic White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,732 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Dual Rear Wheels Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 181.7 L Fuel Tank Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio Dual 157 Amp Alternator Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 2413.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access SYNC 4 Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation 2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Digital/Analog Appearance Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear Parking Sensors Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Blind Spot Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Cab Clearance lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: 4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner, bright Ford oval centre hub ornaments Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

