Mint-condition compact pickup truck with only 10,971 km and No Accident HIstory! This 2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD in Area 51 comes nicely equipped including an efficient 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 Engine, SYNC 3 with Voice Activated System, 400W Inverter, Trailer Tow Hitch, Spray-In Bedliner, Sliding Rear Window, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera and so much more!

2022 Ford MAVERICK

25,790 KM

$39,626

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK

XL NO ACCIDENTS, 2.0L 4CYL, SYNC 3, 400W INVERTER, TOW HITCH, SPRAY LINER, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, MINT

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XL NO ACCIDENTS, 2.0L 4CYL, SYNC 3, 400W INVERTER, TOW HITCH, SPRAY LINER, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, MINT

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-588-9921

$39,626

+ taxes & licensing

25,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F93NRA07774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Mint-condition compact pickup truck with only 10,971 km and No Accident HIstory! This 2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD in Area 51 comes nicely equipped including an efficient 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 Engine, SYNC 3 with Voice Activated System, 400W Inverter, Trailer Tow Hitch, Spray-In Bedliner, Sliding Rear Window, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera and so much more!





*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-588-9921

$39,626

+ taxes & licensing

Mainland Ford

604-588-9921

2022 Ford MAVERICK