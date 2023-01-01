$39,626+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XL NO ACCIDENTS, 2.0L 4CYL, SYNC 3, 400W INVERTER, TOW HITCH, SPRAY LINER, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, MINT
Location
Mainland Ford
14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-588-9921
$39,626
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Mint-condition compact pickup truck with only 10,971 km and No Accident HIstory! This 2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD in Area 51 comes nicely equipped including an efficient 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 Engine, SYNC 3 with Voice Activated System, 400W Inverter, Trailer Tow Hitch, Spray-In Bedliner, Sliding Rear Window, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera and so much more!
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
