$38,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED
2022 Ford MAVERICK
Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$38,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,667KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA68116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,667 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Ford Maverick is the perfect compact pickup to match your hybrid lifestyle! This 2022 Ford Maverick is for sale today.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,667 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maverick's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Maverick Lariat is a great choice as it offers an impressive list of features that includes exclusive aluminum wheels, ActiveX heated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a large touchscreen with SYNC 3 that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, painted exterior trim, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with it's rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,667 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maverick's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Maverick Lariat is a great choice as it offers an impressive list of features that includes exclusive aluminum wheels, ActiveX heated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a large touchscreen with SYNC 3 that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, painted exterior trim, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with it's rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G LTE
Apple CarPly
FLEXBED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2021 Kia Forte EX Premium - Sunroof - Heated Seats 35,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2006 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,985
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Ford MAVERICK