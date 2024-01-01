Menu
This Ford Maverick is the perfect compact pickup to match your hybrid lifestyle! This 2022 Ford Maverick is for sale today. <br> <br>With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,667 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Mavericks trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Maverick Lariat is a great choice as it offers an impressive list of features that includes exclusive aluminum wheels, ActiveX heated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a large touchscreen with SYNC 3 that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, painted exterior trim, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with its rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Flexbed, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Details Description Features

Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED

Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

Used
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA68116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G LTE
Apple CarPly
FLEXBED

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
