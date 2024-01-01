$35,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
2022 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$35,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,588KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH9N5121387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 33,588 KM
Vehicle Description
A legend for its performance, style and easy-to-use technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away. This 2022 Ford Mustang is for sale today.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This coupe has 33,588 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost. This Mustang EcoBoost provides all of the style and power from past generations without the gas guilt. It comes loaded with signature LED lights, Integral Link independent rear suspension, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera help keep you safely on the road with Ford Co-Pilot360. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, a proximity key with push button start, wireless streaming audio, a 50-50 split folding rear bench seat, plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Monitoring, 4g Lte.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$35,989
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Ford Mustang