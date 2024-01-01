$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1FA6P8CF9N5108234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl Coat
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Ford has manufactured an attractive, strong and nimble sports car that is aimed to lure a legion of new fans with this Mustang. This 2022 Ford Mustang is for sale today.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. It's b5 blue pearl coat in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 450HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium. This Mustang GT Premium provides adrenaline pumping power thanks to it upgraded drivetrain. It also comes fully loaded with sporty leather bucket seats, signature LED lights, stainless steel exhaust tips, a front lip spoiler, Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system that's paired with a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio capability, performance speakers and SiriusXM. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, front fog lights, dual climate control, a proximity key with push button start, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, Ford Co-Pilot360, rear parking sensors, a 50-50 split folding rear bench seat, power front seats, automatic emergency braking, plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Led Lights.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
Sync
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email White Rock Dodge
2022 Ford Mustang