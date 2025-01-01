Menu
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2022 Ford Mustang

6,436 KM

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang

GT

2022 Ford Mustang

GT

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,436KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF4N5142498

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 142498
  • Mileage 6,436 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Clock
External temperature display

Upholstery: Cloth

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear shock type: monotube
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Total speakers: 6
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Interior accents: chrome
Parking brake trim: leather
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Watts: 160
Dash trim: aluminum
Lane deviation sensors
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Storage: door pockets / sunglasses holder
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / driving performance
Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / integrated
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Cupholders: 2 / front
Driver seat power adjustments: 6 / height / lumbar
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 / height

