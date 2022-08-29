Menu
2022 Ford Mustang

6,058 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

GT Premium - Leather Seats

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9177007
  • Stock #: 16780B
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CFXN5110042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 6,058 KM

Vehicle Description

A legend for its performance, style and easy-to-use technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away. This 2022 Ford Mustang is for sale today.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 6,058 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 450HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium. This Mustang GT Premium provides adrenaline pumping power thanks to it upgraded drivetrain. It also comes fully loaded with sporty leather bucket seats, signature LED lights, quad tip dual exhaust with active valves that let you control the noise level, a front lip spoiler, Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system that's paired with a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio capability, performance speakers and SiriusXM. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, front fog lights, dual climate control, a proximity key with push button start, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, Ford Co-Pilot360, rear parking sensors, a 50-50 split folding rear bench seat, power front seats, automatic emergency braking, plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Led Lights.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Forward collision alert
Power Seats
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Park Assist
Sync
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

604-531-9156

