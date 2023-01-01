Menu
2022 Ford Mustang

107 KM

Details

$89,877

+ tax & licensing
$89,877

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang

Mach-e GT AWD

2022 Ford Mustang

Mach-e GT AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$89,877

+ taxes & licensing

107KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464160
  • Stock #: 24UETA50863
  • VIN: 3FMTK4SX6NMA50863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grabber Blue (MET)
  • Interior Colour ActiveX w/Unique Miko Perf Inserts - Grey w/Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UETA50863
  • Mileage 107 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E GT Performance Edition in Grabber Blue is the ultimate electric vehicle for driving enthusiasts. With a sleek and sporty design, this car will turn heads on the road. Under the hood, the Mach E GT Performance Edition boasts an impressive 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The electric powertrain is not only powerful, but also efficient, with a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Grabber Blue (MET)
ActiveX Seating w/ Unique Miko Perforated Reflective Insert - Performance Grey w/ Metallic Stitching

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

