2022 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9505519

9505519 Stock #: P18445

P18445 VIN: 1FA6P8TH4N5118445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P18445

Mileage 903 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.