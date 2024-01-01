$65,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit 250
T-250 148" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD
Certified
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,076 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Transit Crew Van T-250 with the 5-passenger capacity, High Roof, All-Wheel Drive (AWD), and equipped with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine offers several positive attributes:
Spacious Interior: The Transit Crew Van provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it suitable for both personal and commercial use. With the high roof option, occupants have plenty of headroom, enhancing comfort during travel.
Versatility: It's designed to be versatile, accommodating various needs ranging from transporting passengers to hauling cargo. The crew van configuration allows for both passenger and cargo space, making it suitable for businesses, large families, or recreational purposes.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The inclusion of AWD enhances traction and stability, especially in adverse weather conditions like rain or snow. This feature provides peace of mind to drivers and passengers, ensuring better handling and control on different road surfaces.
Powerful Engine: The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine delivers strong performance with ample power and torque. It offers a balance between efficiency and performance, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The EcoBoost technology also provides good fuel economy for its class.
Advanced Technology: The 2022 Ford Transit Crew Van is equipped with modern technology features aimed at enhancing convenience, safety, and connectivity. This may include features such as Ford's SYNC infotainment system, advanced driver assistance systems, and connectivity options like Bluetooth and USB ports.
Comfortable Ride: Despite its utilitarian nature, the Transit Crew Van prioritizes comfort for passengers. Features such as supportive seating, adjustable climate control, and sound insulation contribute to a pleasant and comfortable ride experience.
Reliability: Ford has a reputation for producing durable and reliable vehicles, and the Transit lineup is no exception. With proper maintenance, the Transit Crew Van T-250 with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine can provide years of dependable service, making it a sound investment for businesses or personal use.
