2022 GMC Sierra 1500

13,955 KM

$78,793

+ tax & licensing
Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

13,955KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 features leather/heated/vented seats, dual-zone temperature control, cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Onstar with Bluetooth, navigation system, sunroof, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear window defrost, an auto dimming rearview mirror, rear 60/40 split folding seat, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake control, alloy wheels and even more!Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this pickup comes with a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Led Headlights
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Front Bucket
Tire
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Multi-Touch Display
spare 265/70R17SL all-season
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
LT275/65R18C blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac MT
7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM
includes colour touch-screen
10-speed automatic with Electronic Precision shift
13.4 " DIAGONAL PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT IN

