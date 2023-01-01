2022 GMC Sierra 3500

$90,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 8 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028871

10028871 Stock #: N249373A

N249373A VIN: 1GT49TEY9NF147509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,876 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Towing Package Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Teen Driver Additional Features Stabilitrak LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM CornerStep 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.