2022 GMC Sierra 3500

14,876 KM

$90,999

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

HD SLE - Aluminum Wheels

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

14,876KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10028871
  • Stock #: N249373A
  • VIN: 1GT49TEY9NF147509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,876 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Sierra HD brings next level utility and style in a Professional Grade package. This 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is for sale today.

The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 14,876 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 3500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Led Lights, Cornerstep, Rear View Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Towing Package
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Teen Driver

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
CornerStep
4G LTE

