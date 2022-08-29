$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 3500
HD
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9035356
- Stock #: PB03255
- VIN: 1GT49VEY3NF215654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,075 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL, this GMC Sierra 3500HD features leather/heated/vented seats, dual-zone temperature control, cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Onstar with Bluetooth, navigation system, sunroof, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear window defrost, an auto dimming rearview mirror, rear 60/40 split folding seat, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake control, running boards, rear corner bumper steps, chrome bumpers, alloy wheels and even more!Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this pickup comes with a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
