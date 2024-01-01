Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! Options include: GMC Pro Safety, Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, LED headlamps, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory GMC warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Terrain is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2022 GMC Terrain

23,840 KM

Details Description Features

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10850631
  2. 10850631
  3. 10850631
Contact Seller

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,840KM
Used
VIN 3GKALTEVXNL217524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5987
  • Mileage 23,840 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! Options include: GMC Pro Safety, Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, LED headlamps, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory GMC warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Terrain is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Home Link System
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 86,919 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Kia Soul EX IVT 58,978 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT 61,094 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain