2022 Honda Civic
Si Accident Free | Low KM | Upgraded Rims
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
- Listing ID: 10007721
- Stock #: LC1604B
- VIN: 2HGFE1E53NH080517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,295 KM
Vehicle Description
With modern technology and the features you'd expect from a 2022 sedan, this all-new Honda Civic still gives you the classic warm feeling that the Civic is known for. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This low mileage sedan has just 7,100 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Si. This Civic Si is known for its wild drivetrain and aggressive styling. Own this piece of tuner car history and you also receive a gorgeous sunroof, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for luxury. The amazing features continue in the incredible infotainment system complete with navigation, a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, wi-fi, and Apple CarPlay. Remote start and proximity keyless entry provide endless convenience while a driver assistance suite complete with lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera helps keep you safe.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
Vehicle Features
