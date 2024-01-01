Menu
This 2022 Honda Civic features HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control, a/c, Satellite radio, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, exterior mirrors with turn signals, rear tinted windows, and alloy wheels. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Civic with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.VSA Dealer# 40116

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB04065
  • Mileage 68,785 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Honda Civic features HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control, a/c, Satellite radio, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, exterior mirrors with turn signals, rear tinted windows, and alloy wheels. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Civic with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.VSA Dealer# 40116

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Fabric seating surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
LUNAR SILVER METALLIC
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
METEOROID GREY METALLIC
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

