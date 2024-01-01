$31,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB04065
- Mileage 68,785 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Honda Civic features HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control, a/c, Satellite radio, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, exterior mirrors with turn signals, rear tinted windows, and alloy wheels. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Civic with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.VSA Dealer# 40116
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
