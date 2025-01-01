Menu
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2022 Honda Civic

39,533 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Touring

12949235

2022 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,533KM
VIN 2HGFE1F98NH001554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001554
  • Mileage 39,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 11
Camera system: rear multi-view
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm
Lane deviation sensors
Infotainment: HondaLink
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Dash trim: metallic
Exhaust: hidden
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Check rear seat reminder
Customizable instrument cluster
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Infotainment screen size: 9 in.
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Smart device app compatibility: HondaLink
Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Smart device app function: maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / vehicle location
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4 / reclining
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low battery / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due / turn off headlights
Instrument cluster screen size: 10.2 in.
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2022 Honda Civic