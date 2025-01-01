$25,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6188
- Mileage 76,140 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Remote start, Heated seats, Rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Adaptive Cruise control, Blind spot warning, Lane keep assist, Forward emergency braking, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Automatic A/C, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors and much more. This used sedan is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Honda Civic LX is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
Call Dealer
1-866-768-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-866-768-6885