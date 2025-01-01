Menu
LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Remote start, Heated seats, Rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Adaptive Cruise control, Blind spot warning, Lane keep assist, Forward emergency braking, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Automatic A/C, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors and much more. This used sedan is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Honda Civic LX is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

2022 Honda Civic

76,140 KM

Details Description

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Used
76,140KM
VIN 2HGFE2F25NH108439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6188
  • Mileage 76,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

