2022 Honda Civic

Listing ID: 9237658

9237658 Stock #: LC1475

LC1475 VIN: 2HGFE2F54NH111617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,395 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Exterior Metallic Paint Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Traffic jam assist Collision Mitigation-Front Mechanical 3.94 Axle Ratio Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 46.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC -inc: Port injection Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour touchscreen, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) an... Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.