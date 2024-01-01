Menu
<p>HIGHWAY AUTO SALES</p><p>16187 Fraser hwy surrey BC v4n0g2 </p><p>dealer # 26479 doc fee $695</p><p>please call to book an appointment to view or test drive </p><p> </p>

2022 Honda HR-V

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt

2022 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H30NM105617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

