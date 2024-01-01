$21,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Honda HR-V
Lx Awd Cvt
2022 Honda HR-V
Lx Awd Cvt
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H30NM105617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES
16187 Fraser hwy surrey BC v4n0g2
dealer # 26479 doc fee $695
please call to book an appointment to view or test drive
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Highway Auto Sales
