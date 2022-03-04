$55,600+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
1,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8621750
- Stock #: VW1502
- VIN: 5FNYF6H72NB501132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 1,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8