2022 Honda Pilot

1,088 KM

Details

$55,600

+ tax & licensing
$55,600

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2022 Honda Pilot

2022 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

2022 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$55,600

+ taxes & licensing

1,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8621750
  Stock #: VW1502
  VIN: 5FNYF6H72NB501132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

