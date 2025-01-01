Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech IVT

Watch This Vehicle
12385182

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech IVT

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1744141184
  2. 1744141188
  3. 1744141190
  4. 1744141192
  5. 1744141194
  6. 1744141197
  7. 1744141199
  8. 1744141202
  9. 1744141204
  10. 1744141208
  11. 1744141210
  12. 1744141212
  13. 1744141215
  14. 1744141219
  15. 1744141221
  16. 1744141225
  17. 1744141229
  18. 1744141232
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLN4AG6NU307055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue AWD SV for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Nissan Rogue AWD SV 76,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Canyon 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2015 GMC Canyon 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLE 108,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda HR-V Sport AWD CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Honda HR-V Sport AWD CVT 27,000 KM SOLD

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra